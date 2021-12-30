Wendy’s is celebrating the New Year by offering their classic or new spicy chicken nuggets for ‘free.'

The only catch, in order to get the 6-piece crispy nuggets, is to make a purchase on the Wendy’s app. And, for those who aren't a fan of chicken nuggets, don't fret, Wendy's had made their french fries available as another option, including their Baconator. The fries as described on their site are “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salter fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon," People reported.

The fast-food giant that is home to the square hamburger has been offering specials each week during the month of December. The offers cannot be combined. For those who want to get the most of the deal, they may want to make another trip.

The promotion runs through Jan. 2, 2022.

An additional perk to the promotion is that there is free delivery, at no additional cost.

