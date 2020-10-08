Where Is Stephanie Hollingsworth? Mom of 3 Has Battled Demons, But Vanishing Is Out of the Norm, Husband Says

Friday marks two weeks since Stephanie Hollingsworth disappeared and her family is asking the public for help in finding the loving mother of three. Hollingsworth, 52, of Orlando, Florida was last seen on Sept. 25 at the Bank of America withdrawing $20 from the ATM.

According to Belle Island police, surveillance video showed Hollingsworth at a Walmart on Golden Rod Road, where they say she had bought a bottle of vodka. Driving a 2000 silver-colored Tahoe, Hollingsworth went Northbound after leaving the Walmart, police said. And that was the last time she was seen.

"We are currently tracking down all leads and tips provided by the public and what their own investigation has covered," Belle Island Deputy Police Chief Travis Grimm told Inside Edition Digital. “We are getting multiple, multiple leads through the crime line, from people calling the department, or from volunteers.”

Grimm said he is using all local agencies, tracking down all video footage that is available, he has teams searching wooded areas as well as bodies of water, and aviation units and civilian drone pilots to assist in the search.

“When someone is missing we never rule out they are in danger,” said Grimm, who said that they will continue to search until they find something.

During a phone interview, Scott Hollingsworth, 50, described his wife of 25 years as a loving wife and devoted mother to their three teenage sons, ages 15, 17 and 21, who stayed at home for the last 15 years to raise them.

He said their two youngest were in school the day she disappeared, but said their oldest son was home from college and taking classes remotely. The family didn't have any special plans that da, and he and his son hadn't realized exactly when she left the house, but believe it may have been around 1-1:30 p.m., he said. He said she had her purse and wallet, but had left her cell phone behind.

"It wasn't unlike her to be running around leaving her phone behind," he said.

Hollingsworth pointed out that that it was uncharacteristic for his wife to be away for such a long period of time without any contact with anyone.

“Stephanie has never gone away. She was home every night. She would never want to be away from her family; that is why I feel something happened beyond her control at a vulnerable moment. I feel she is in danger,” he said.

Stephanie is very active in the women’s ministry and many of the young girls looked up to her, Scott said, describing her as a person with “all heart” that people were just drawn too.

"Stephanie has an amazing glow about her," he said. "Everyone was magnetized by her. She was always so positive and gave everything she had to everyone."

Stephanie has battled alcohol addiction most of her life, and over the last few months, but her drinking seemed to escalate recently, he said.

“Stephanie has had a lifetime dealing with anxieties and depression, just dealing with life and using alcohol as a way to escape. She gave everything she had to everyone, but she had internal battles that were real,” he said. “I want to make this public and make people understand that it is so hard to get people to talk about this, since many feel it is taboo. The video shows she did buy some alcohol and I have no idea why she did that and I want people to just stay focused on finding her.”

"She always carried so much guilt and shame about this but everyday when she woke up, it was a new start and I never carried anything into the next day," he said.

He said she recently she became certified to be a yoga instructor and she was looking forward to her new venture and starting on a new path of healing.

“She was really excited about getting back into working and doing what she loved,” said Scott, who works as a general contractor. “She was very excited about that.”

Scott, along with his family, friends and some help from volunteers, are determined and continue to search day and night to find her. The parking lot of the Walmart on Golden Rod Road, where Stephanie was last seen, has been transformed into a command center.

Later this month, Stephanie will turn 51.

“We are holding on,” he said. “We remain hopeful that she will be home soon.”

Stephanie has hazel-green eyes, long brown hair with blond on the tips, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 115 lbs. She has an angel wing tattoo on the back of her neck that is pink, white and turquoise, with a cross in the middle. He said her hair was up and that she was carrying a light beige colored Louis Vuitton bag when she disappeared.

“Stephanie loved purses and that was given to her as a gift,” he said, “Maybe someone would be able to spot that color since it was so noticeable.”

Anyone with information on Stephanie Hollingsworth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department at 407-240-2473 and the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office dispatch number that is opened 24 hours at 407-836-4357.

