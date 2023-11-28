Where to Look for Great Deals This Travel Tuesday
Travel Tuesday is the once-a-year opportunity to get bargain prices on air travel, hotels, and car rentals.
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over, now comes Travel Tuesday, the time to book future travel plans at bargain prices. Inside Edition got tips from a travel expert about how to get great deals.
Travel Tuesday is the once-a-year opportunity to get steep discounts on air travel, hotels, and car rentals.
“There are a handful of deals that are good for all of 2024 including the summer but for the most part, Travel Tuesday deals end at the end of March,” Frommers.com editorial director Pauline Frommer tells Inside Edition.
American Airlines is offering some one-way tickets for under $100. Southwest Airlines is offering 30 percent off some tickets. Through Jet Blue, some one-way flights are under $100 for travel from New York City to Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, or Boston.
There are also price cuts on cruise ships. Virgin Voyages is offering up to 30 percent off.
“I found some good deals on cruises because they’re not just discounting the price, they’re also giving things like $600 bar tabs,” Frommer says.
For folks looking for hotels, Bookings.com is advertising a savings of 30 percent or more on certain stays. Marriott is offering up to 20 percent off stays through January 15.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Alex Murdaugh Sentenced to 27 Years in Plea Deal After Admitting to 22 Financial CrimesCrime
A Toy Story: How the Hess Truck Became a Holiday Staple and Conjures Up Childhood Nostalgia for SomeOffbeat
Brutal Christmas Murder: Ohio Couple Gets Life for Strangling, Shooting and Slitting Throat of HairdresserCrime
Riley Keough Gets $7.5M From Lisa Marie Trust, Pays Priscilla $2.35M to be Sole Trustee of Estate: SettlementEntertainment
Woman Drives Around Railroad Crossing Gate as Train Slams Into Her Car, Killing Her and PassengerNews