With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over, now comes Travel Tuesday, the time to book future travel plans at bargain prices. Inside Edition got tips from a travel expert about how to get great deals.

Travel Tuesday is the once-a-year opportunity to get steep discounts on air travel, hotels, and car rentals.

“There are a handful of deals that are good for all of 2024 including the summer but for the most part, Travel Tuesday deals end at the end of March,” Frommers.com editorial director Pauline Frommer tells Inside Edition.

American Airlines is offering some one-way tickets for under $100. Southwest Airlines is offering 30 percent off some tickets. Through Jet Blue, some one-way flights are under $100 for travel from New York City to Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta, or Boston.

There are also price cuts on cruise ships. Virgin Voyages is offering up to 30 percent off.

“I found some good deals on cruises because they’re not just discounting the price, they’re also giving things like $600 bar tabs,” Frommer says.

For folks looking for hotels, Bookings.com is advertising a savings of 30 percent or more on certain stays. Marriott is offering up to 20 percent off stays through January 15.