Whoopi Goldberg Suspended Over Holocaust Comments

After her comments about the Holocaust and the apology that followed, Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from “The View” for two weeks.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday by ABC President Kim Godwin, describing Goldberg’s comment as "wrong and hurtful."

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," Godwin said. "The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

On Monday’s episode of the show, Goldberg said that the “Holocaust isn’t about race.”

Her co-hosts are furious over the suspension decision and Goldberg is thinking about resigning, according to the New York Post.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, spoke to CNN in the aftermath of the news.

“Let's hope that she can use this time, use this opportunity, and use her amazing platform to educate herself and to share what she learns with her audience and with the country at large,” Greenblatt said.

Goldberg previously told Stephen Colbert that she understands why people are mad.

“I did it to myself,” she told Colbert.

In other entertainment news, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned over his relationship with another CNN executive. Zucker said the relationship came to light during a probe into CNN’s handling of misconduct allegations against Chris Cuomo, who was fired last November.

In a memo, Zucker wrote that he was required to disclose the relationship when it began and admitted his wrongdoing.

Zucker’s girlfriend, Alison Gollust, is an executive vice president at CNN. She is also the former communications director for Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She said in a statement after the resignation that she and Zucker had been “close friends and professional partners for 20 years.”

“Recently our relationship changed during COVID,” Zucker wrote.

While Zucker says he is stepping down from CNN, Gollust is staying at her job. Both are divorced.

