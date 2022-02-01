Wisconsin Meteorologist Brings Her Baby On-Air for Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld brought along her little one, Fiona, to help her deliver the Milwaukee weather forecast.

“She’s prepared. She’s got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that’s coming up tonight.”

”I thought she could help me with tonight’s first weather that’s going to be plenty unpleasant, right?” Shuld said.

Shuld has just recently returned to work after being on maternity, and is working live from her renovated basement.

“This is my actual basement and it's not 100% clean, but this is real life, folks, and I've gotten approximately 20 hours of sleep in the past three months,” she told Inside Edition.

“So let's talk about what's most important, what most people want to know about, and that is our newest hometown baby.”

Shuld did not originally plan to have the baby on camera, but after going along with her producer’s suggestion she has seen a wealth of positive responses, especially from women whose schedules have been significantly altered due to COVID-19.

“I just didn't realize the magnitude of what that was going to be, the joy that a little tiny baby has brought to so many people. I've been getting calls, emails, everything on my social media. Now it's just like, whenever I do weather, they want to see the baby now.” she said.

The meteorologist is passionate about women entering the fields of science and technology, and hopes that her working with her baby in tow can inspire other women to pursue their goals.

