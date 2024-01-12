Nearly five years after a Connecticut mother vanished, the trial of her estranged husband’s girlfriend for her presumed killing began Thursday.

Michelle Troconis faced a jury for her alleged role in the disappearance and presumed murder of mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school on May 24, 2019. Her body was never found. Her abandoned car was discovered along with bloody items with her DNA.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was charged with her slaying after video showed him dumping items that authorities said had his wife’s DNA. He died by suicide three weeks later on Jan. 30, 2020. A judge officially declared Jennifer Dulos dead in October 2023.

Troconis, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Jennifer’s mother and sister were in court for the opening day of the trial. They said nothing could bring Jennifer back but they hope the trial can provide “accountability and answers.”

Police bodycam footage was played from the night police officers went to Jennifer’s house to look for her because she had failed to show up for a doctor’s appointment.

A police lieutenant testified about checking a car in the garage. “I looked at the vehicle and noticed that there was what appeared to be red blood on the front of that vehicle.” Police later found Jennifer’s empty SUV on the side of a road.

The Troconis family spoke outside the court.

“We know that the truth will prevail and justice will be done because she is innocent,” Claudia Troconis, Michelle’s sister said.

The Dulos’ five children are living with their maternal grandmother in Manhattan.