A UPS delivery driver went above and beyond to deliver a package for his customer.

Hannah Pierce, of Auburn, New York, ordered a special birthday present for her fiancé that she didn’t want him to see. But as they say, timing is everything. The package arrived when Hannah wasn’t home. But her fiancé, Jason, was home sick and sleeping when the doorbell rang with the delivery.

From her office, Hannah went on her phone to speak with UPS driver Rick Wilson.

“Hannah, I got you covered, honey,” Rick is heard saying on the doorbell camera video that Hannah posted on TikTok. It has since been seen nearly four million times.

“All right, thank you so much. Hide it if you can, because it's present for Jason,” Hannah said back.

But Jason heard the doorbell and got out of bed to answer it. Lucky for Hannah, Rick is quick on his feet.

“I don't have a delivery. I got the wrong house,” Rick said to him.

“It was mind-blowing. I didn't expect him to go above and beyond. And as soon as he did, I was, my heart sank because a lot of people wouldn't do this,” Hannah tells Inside Edition Digital. “Half the time I get packages and they're kind of just thrown on the porch or not in the best places. But Rick takes his job very seriously and he's one of the best, if not the best.”

Rick, Hannah says, is a staple in the community. “He's been doing this – I'm 25 – so as long as I've been alive,” she says. Rick’s also in a band called Infinity CNY. “He's a great singer. He's just very well known,” she says.

The two discussed where to hide the package before Rick went on his way to the next stop.

“You got it, honey. See you,” he told her.

“You're the best. Bye,” she replied. “I owe you one, Rick. God, I love you.”

Hannah’s fiancé hasn’t gotten the gift yet. She bought him a new gold necklace chain from Kay Jewelers because the one he previously owned broke. But with word of this generous gesture spreading, she might have to give it to him sooner than she anticipated.

“I told him if he finds out through the news that I will maybe give it to him early,” she tells Inside Edition Digital.

The UPS social media team is aware of Rick's actions and has seen the TikTok highlighting his work, and now wants to nominate Rick as a UPS hero.

