A Las Vegas woman has been charged with robbery after she was caught on camera telling Walgreens employees “they’ll never catch me,” as she stole from the business, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police posted the video that they say shows her stealing on their commercial robbery Facebook account, which ended up helping to identify her.

LVMPD identified the woman as 51-year-old Nicole Waters thanks to details given by several people after the footage was shared.

Waters allegedly stole several items from the business in January, all while an employee was filming the incident, according to police. In the recording, she can be heard telling the employee they'll never catch her while walking away and laughing.

The 51-year-old has been caught and charged with burglary of a business and robbery, both of which are felony charges, court records show.

She has been out on bail since March 17 on conditions to stay out of trouble and to stay away from the Walgreens she allegedly stole from. She is to appear in court on Monday.

Related Stories