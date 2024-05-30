A woman tells Inside Edition she got the shock of a lifetime when she discovered her dog, who she made the difficult decision to put to sleep, was listed as available on an adoption website nearly one year later.

Kristie Pereira says her adorable little hound mix puppy Beau suffered from a condition thought to be neurological that caused him terrible pain.

"I ended up taking him to the ER because he was not sleeping, he was not eating, (there was) constant crying and barking and in visible discomfort," she tells Inside Edition.

Pereira, who was based in Maryland at the time, says her veterinarian recommended the most humane thing to do would be to put Beau down because he had a poor quality of life, and so she brought a letter from the vet saying as much to the facility meant to euthanize the dog. She told the Associated Press she was told that the facility's policy does not allow pet owners to stay in the room with their pets as they are put down, so she said goodbye to Beau and walked out.

About a year later, Pereira, who had since relocated, discovered Beau on the same adoption website on which she had first found him. "I sent them an email asking if this was the same dog i adopted," she says. And it was.

Pereira says she was unaware that when she took Beau to the animal hospital, she checked off a box surrendering her rights if he recovered from his illness.

Now, she wants to adopt her dog all over again. However, the shelter has a policy to not give dogs back to owners who returned them. "All I want is to be with him again and to give him that love that he knows I have for him," Periera says.