A woman in Indiana wanted by police was arrested after being found hiding in a refrigerator nearby a "sheet rope" extended out a window in an attempt to throw investigators off her tracks, cops said.

Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call from a home in La Porte County on Sunday learned 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd may be hiding inside the house, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies entered the house, where they saw bedding material had been fashioned into a "sheet rope," which was tied to a lightly weighted kitchen table and extended out a window.

"Knowing this was likely a ruse, deputies continued the search for Rudd," the sheriff's office said.

Moments later, she was found allegedly hiding inside a refrigerator.

Rudd was taken into custody on charges of criminal mischief, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was transported to the La Porte County Jail, where she is being held on a $105 cash-only bond through Superior Court IV and a $305 cash-only bond through Superior Court III.

An investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

