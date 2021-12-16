Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops

Crime
Rabecca Rudd
La Porte County Sheriff's Office
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:18 AM PST, December 16, 2021

Indiana deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call from a home in La Porte County on Sunday learned 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd may be hiding inside the house, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said. 

A woman in Indiana wanted by police was arrested after being found hiding in a refrigerator nearby a "sheet rope" extended out a window in an attempt to throw investigators off her tracks, cops said. 

Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call from a home in La Porte County on Sunday learned 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd may be hiding inside the house, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said

Deputies entered the house, where they saw bedding material had been fashioned into a "sheet rope," which was tied to a lightly weighted kitchen table and extended out a window.

"Knowing this was likely a ruse, deputies continued the search for Rudd," the sheriff's office said.

Moments later, she was found allegedly hiding inside a refrigerator. 

Rudd was taken into custody on charges of criminal mischief, battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

She was transported to the La Porte County Jail, where she is being held on a $105 cash-only bond through Superior Court IV and a $305 cash-only bond through Superior Court III.  

An investigation remains ongoing, authorities said. 

Related Stories 

Pennsylvania Deli Warns Drivers to Slow Down: 'The Cop Hides Behind This Sign'
Georgia Woman Discovers 18 Snakes Hiding Under Her Bed Instead of What She Thought Was 'Fuzz'
Suspects in Road Rage Killing of 6-Year-Old Boy Hid Car in Garage of Grandmother Who Was Out of Town, Cops Say
Waukesha SUV Suspect Arrested After Seeking Shelter in Stranger’s HouseNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
1

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave

News
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
2

Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops

Crime
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
3

California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in

Crime
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
4

Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video

Animals
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
5

Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet

Human Interest