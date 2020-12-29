Woman Whose Car Was Stolen With Her Brother's Ashes Inside Hopes to Get Them Back

An Illinois woman had her car stolen in Illinois from her apartment complex, but it’s not her car she cares about, but the ashes of her brother that were inside the vehicle, USA Today reported.

Kaybriel Mayhew, 21, had left her purse in the 2017 Ford Fusion although the door was locked, but when she returned outside, her car was gone. She then called the Pekin Police Department to report it. Her brother's ashes were in the glove box, the Journal Star reported.

In 2017, Mayhew's 15-year-old brother, Elijah Mayhew, died of a gunshot wound. He was cremated after his organs were donated.

"Everything else has just been kind of a blur of emotions happy and sad, so grateful for his decision because we still have parts of him that are out there that we can hold onto and hug and see the great things that he is making happen through our foundation," his mother, Jennifer Nicque Mayhew, told ABC Action News in 2019 after meeting several of the recipients of her son's organs.

Some of Elijah's family members kept some of his ashes, including his sister, who said she'd keep the ashes at home, but also sometimes in her glove compartment as a “traveling companion" when she would go on road trips.

"He comes with," Mayhew told the Journal Star. "He's my protector. He looks over me…”

She had not brought them back in the house from the last trip when the car was stolen.

She is hoping authorities find the car with her brother's ashes still inside. She said that’s the only thing she wants.

