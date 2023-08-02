World’s Largest Lebanon Bologna Sandwich Unveiled in Pennsylvania

Get ready to sink your teeth into this story of a community coming together to share a common goal and vision of making the world’s largest bologna sandwich to help a local ministry.

The folks of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, banded together to make a 150-foot-long bologna sandwich last Tuesday night at the Lebanon Area Fair, according to the Associated Press.

Volunteers known as the “Bologna Security” used 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of sweet and original Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna to create 900 sandwiches, Penn Live reported.

Every footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100 per foot, according to Assorted Press.

The money was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to help people dealing with food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley, which is located just 72 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Lebanon bologna is known for its distinctive smoky and tangy flavor, according to Penn Live.

Following the event, Lebanon County Christian Ministries posted images as well as their gratitude on Facebook, saying, “Thank YOU Visit Lebanon Valley! What a great event! And THANK YOU, the Lebanon Valley for your support!”