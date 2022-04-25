World's Oldest Person Dies at age 119 in Japan

Health
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 12:17 PM PDT, April 25, 2022

Kane Tanaka was born in 1903.

The world's oldest person has died in Japan. Kane Tanaka was 119.

She was born Jan. 2, 1903, in the Fukuoka region, the same year that Marie Curie became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and Norway gave women the right to vote.

Tanaka lived in a nursing home and was in relatively good health. She loved board games, sodas, chocolate and math problems.

One hundred years ago, she married Hideo Tanaka, and also ran a noodle shop and a rice cake business. She had four children and adopted another. 

In 2019, the Guinness World Records named her the oldest person in the world. Asked what was the happiest moment of her life, Tanaka replied, "Now."

At the time, Guinness said she woke every day at 6 a.m. and spent her afternoons doing calligraphy and mathematic equations.

Seitaro Hattori, the local governor, honored the woman's life after she died last week.

"I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a September national holiday) and celebrating together with her favorite soda and chocolate," he said in a statement on Monday. "I am extremely saddened by the news."

Related Stories

Meet Methuselah, the World’s Oldest Aquarium Fish
Utah Forest Named Pando Is Perhaps the Oldest and Largest Organism on the Planet
America's Oldest WWII Veteran Celebrates 112th Birthday Bash With New Orleans Community 
Oldest Gorilla in the World Celebrates Her 65th Birthday at Berlin ZooAnimals

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Johnny Depp Cross-Examination Continues: 'Only Person I've Ever Abused Is Myself'
Johnny Depp Cross-Examination Continues: 'Only Person I've Ever Abused Is Myself'
1

Johnny Depp Cross-Examination Continues: 'Only Person I've Ever Abused Is Myself'

Entertainment
FAA Investigating Failed Red Bull Midair Pilot-Swapping Stunt After Plane Crash
FAA Investigating Failed Red Bull Midair Pilot-Swapping Stunt After Plane Crash
2

FAA Investigating Failed Red Bull Midair Pilot-Swapping Stunt After Plane Crash

News
High-Speed Chase Near San Antonio Leads to 16 Injured
High-Speed Chase Near San Antonio Leads to 16 Injured
3

High-Speed Chase Near San Antonio Leads to 16 Injured

News
Missing New Hampshire Couple Found Shot to Death on Walking Trail in the Woods
Missing New Hampshire Couple Found Shot to Death on Walking Trail in the Woods
4

Missing New Hampshire Couple Found Shot to Death on Walking Trail in the Woods

Crime
Dad Walks Away Cursing After Baby’s Gender Is Revealed to Be Girl
Dad Walks Away Cursing After Baby’s Gender Is Revealed to Be Girl
5

Dad Walks Away Cursing After Baby’s Gender Is Revealed to Be Girl

News