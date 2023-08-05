Would You Eat Lab-Grown Chicken?

Cultivated Chicken is grown in a lab and sold as a product of Good Meat.

Good Meat says it offers “meat without butchery.”

That’s because the meat they provide doesn’t come from living animals.

Cells from chicken or eggs are extracted without killing the animal. Those cells are then immersed in nutrients similar to what the animal would feed itself in nature and kept in bioreactors. Those cells divide and grow, creating meat without the animal.

Good Meat co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick told CBS News, “Cultivating meat is a way of starting with a cell and ending with chicken, beef, pork, without all the other issues in between.”

The company says lab-grown meat uses less water and less land, as well as no antibiotics or hormones, thereby lessening the environmental impact.

Meat grown without an animal host is legal in the United States. The FDA approved the use of Good Meat and lab-grown food from another company, Upside Foods, in June 2023.

While it may make appearances at restaurants, don’t expect to see lab-grown meat on grocery store shelves any time soon. Good Meat would need to ramp up production to meet that scale of public demand.