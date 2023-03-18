Yacht Once Owned by Saddam Hussein Now an Attraction for Locals

This month marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. President George W. Bush declaring war on Iraq in “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” The controversial war ousted Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and now, his half-sunken yacht has officially capsized.

For years, anyone could hop on board and relax on the ocean. Fisherman Hussein Sabahi often took his sons to the capsized former luxury vessel named "al-Mansur" in the water off Basra, Iraq, to enjoy a break in the workday.

“This yacht, when it was owned by the former president, no one could come close to it at all. We were dreaming of seeing it,” Sabahi told CBS News.

The yacht is no longer the symbol of power and success it once was, but some Iraqis believe it still has potential.

“We use it as a place to rest, hook our things to it and we sometimes submerge our fishing cages and some people fish from atop the ship. Other people come to take photos. It would be better if they could turn it into a museum,” Sabahi said.

Reports say Saddam Hussein ordered a fleet of three yachts in 1980, but he never actually set foot on any of them.

This yacht that Sabahi relaxes on now was targeted by American forces in 2003. It capsized and was looted. What remains is an eyesore to many.

"This yacht is like a precious jewel, like a rare masterpiece you keep at home, we feel sad that it looks like this,” Captain Zahi Moussa, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport, told CBS News.

The government reportedly has no plans for the yacht, so it seems fishermen and visitors will still be able to enjoy it for the foreseeable future.

