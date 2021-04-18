Yodeling Mom Hilariously Interrupted by Her Horrified Child
The Texas mom's kid didn't seem to like the song as much as she did.
Is this kid the harshest critic since Simon Cowell? A Texas mom hilariously filmed herself yodeling and finds herself interrupted by her young child spanking her.
After asking why she is being spanked, her child explains calmly, “I’m spanking you so hard for,” and then proceeded to mimic the noises the mother was making.
Eventually she finds a tune her child appreciates a little more.
