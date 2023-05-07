You Can Teach Dogs New Tricks by Showing Them How to Swim
The American Kennel Club says doggie swimming lessons as well as pairing your pet with another canine who already knows how to swim, can be beneficial for all breeds.
All dogs do not innately know how to swim according to Katie Oilschlager, owner of Think Pawsitive Dog Training. Tragically, dogs can drown in bodies of water.
“If the dog's not acclimated to water it's not going to. Especially a little dog, they're going to get fatigued, and it potentially could happen,” she told WDJT.
The doggie paddle, or the flailing paws that keeps some dogs afloat, does not work for all breeds.
Just like humans learning their first strokes, beginner dogs and puppies wear life jackets.
"Our big focus, to make sure that the back stays flat as they swim,” she said. “Once they do, then we can remove the life jacket and then they have confidence knowing how to use the proper mechanics of their body and continue that strength and conditioning to swim on their own without the life jacket."
As warmer weather approaches, remember water safety, even for the four-legged members of the family!
