23-Year-Old Arrested, Suspected of 'Harboring' 14-Year-Old Georgia Girl Caitlin Winchester, Police Say
Caitlin Winchester went missing from North Atlanta High School on her first day of classes.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Caitlin Winchester case.
Two police departments in Atlanta and the FBI searched for 14-year-old Caitlin, and she was found a week later in Arlington, Texas, over 800 miles away from her Georgia home.
Now authorities have arrested 23-year-old Andre Marcelis McNair.
He is suspected of allegedly harboring a runaway child, which is a misdemeanor in Texas.
Caitlin’s father, Roger Winchester, told CBS 46, “We have not heard of this individual and will get details from the police today and tomorrow."
McNair is being held on a $5,000 bond.
