Three U.S. Postal Service employees were fatally shot on Tuesday at a postal facility in a historic Memphis neighborhood. The suspected shooter was identified as a fellow employee, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said, according to published news reported.

Susan Link, a U.S. Postal Inspector, confirmed after the shooting that the three postal workers were found at the East Lamar Carrier Annex located in the prominent neighborhood of Orange Mound, which is southwest of downtown Memphis. The annex is only used by employees. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the shooting was carried out by a third postal service worker, who shot him or herself, CBS News reported.

The identifies of the victims has not been released nor the motive for the shooting, FBI investigators said during a preliminary briefing Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Following the shooting, police blocked off the street leading to the post office by Park and Pendleton on Tuesday afternoon. And, a white four-door car had been towed from the scene, but it was not clear who it belonged to, CBS News reported.

“The Postal Service is saddened at the events that took place today in Memphis,” USPS said in a statement, CBS News reported. “Our thoughts are with the family members, friends and coworkers of the individuals involved. The Postal Service will be providing resources to all employees at the East Lamar Carrier Annex in the coming days and weeks.”

Tuesday’s shooting was the third shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks, a report said.

On September 23, the franchise owner of a sushi counter inside a Kroger grocery store in the suburb of Collierville fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself. A week later, a teenage boy was shot and critically wounded inside a Memphis school and police detained a second boy believed to be the shooter, the AP reported.

