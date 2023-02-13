4th Unidentified Flying Object Shot Down Over North America Sunday

News
F16 Fighter Jet
Getty Images
By STEPHANIE OFFICER
First Published: 3:11 AM PST, February 13, 2023

Authorities on Sunday found themselves shooting down yet another unidentified flying object over North America, this time, flying over Michigan.

The Pentagon confirmed Sunday afternoon that an F-16 fighter jet shot the UFO over Lake Huron.

It is the fourth time in the course of two weeks that U.S. officials have shot down such an object over North America.

Military officials say the object they shot down on Sunday wasn’t a threat, but posed a flight hazard.

The Defense Department told CBS News there was no collateral damage after shooting the object down.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that U.S. officials shot down a third object in the sky over Yukon in north west Canada. U.S. fighter jets also shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Feb. 4 and a smaller unidentified object over Alaska Friday.

