6-Year-Old Girl From Colorado Pulled From Icy Pond by Hero Neighbor

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:29 AM PST, January 12, 2022

The neighbor, Dusti Talavera, saw three children on the ice and ran to help them.

It was a race to revive a 6-year-old girl after she fell through an icy pond. First responders in Arapahoe County, Colorado, were able to get her breathing before she was sent to a local hospital. 

But the outcome was made possible by a neighbor who saw three children on the ice and ran to help them, risking her own safety. 

“I was looking out my window and saw the kids fall in,” Dusti Talavera said. “Before I realized it, I was on the pond pulling the two kids out, and that’s when I fell in.”

Officials say the child is expected to survive and are praising this everyday hero for coming to the rescue. 

“We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was,” firefighter engineer Corey Sutton said. “I thought, I hope if something like that happened to one of my boys, someone like her would be nearby.”

Related Stories

27 People Rescued From Floating Ice Broken From Eastern Wisconsin Portion of Green Bay Shore
Seattle Man Rescued After His Home Slides Off Its Foundation Following Heavy Rain
Firefighters in Italy Rescue Dogs With Their Bare Hands After They Got Trapped in Fox Den
Firefighters Uses Bare Hands to Rescue Dogs Trapped in Fox DenAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Is a Filibuster, and Other Questions Answered as as Biden Calls for Changes in Order to Pass Voter Rights
What Is a Filibuster, and Other Questions Answered as as Biden Calls for Changes in Order to Pass Voter Rights
1

What Is a Filibuster, and Other Questions Answered as as Biden Calls for Changes in Order to Pass Voter Rights

Politics
Deaf Dog in Texas Shelter Finds Forever Home After More Than 240 Days
Deaf Dog in Texas Shelter Finds Forever Home After More Than 240 Days
2

Deaf Dog in Texas Shelter Finds Forever Home After More Than 240 Days

Animals
All 17 Victims of Bronx Fire Identified Including 8 Children and 5 Members of the Same Family
All 17 Victims of Bronx Fire Identified Including 8 Children and 5 Members of the Same Family
3

All 17 Victims of Bronx Fire Identified Including 8 Children and 5 Members of the Same Family

News
Hero Rat That Detected Over 100 Landmines in Cambodia Dies at Age 8
Hero Rat That Detected Over 100 Landmines in Cambodia Dies at Age 8
4

Hero Rat That Detected Over 100 Landmines in Cambodia Dies at Age 8

Animals
Judge Allows DNA Evidence in Case of Slain Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte Who Was Killed While Jogging
Judge Allows DNA Evidence in Case of Slain Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte Who Was Killed While Jogging
5

Judge Allows DNA Evidence in Case of Slain Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte Who Was Killed While Jogging

Crime