A 7-year-old boy has been charged with rape, according to a local report.

The child from upstate New York was charged March 23 with third-degree rape in an incident that was reported on Thanksgiving, WWNY-TV reported, citing state police.

Few details were available in the case. The child, who was not named, was cited and released and the case will be handled in family court, the station reported.

A New York City attorney who handles youth defense cases called the charge absurd.

“Instinctually, it shouldn’t happen that a 7-year-old, I don’t think you even could really realize what you’re doing at seven years old. So I think it’s absurd to charge a 7-year-old with rape.

"They’d have to prove he actually physically committed this act, which to me it almost seems to be an impossibility,” said Anthony Martone, of Queens Defenders, the station reported.

