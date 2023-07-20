85-Year-Old Atlanta Man Killed After His Car Rolls Backwards Over Him

News
A stock image of crime tape.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:03 PM PDT, July 20, 2023

Investigators believe that the man’s vehicle started rolling backwards after he had parked it and tried to get back into it to hit the brakes.

A man died in Georgia after he tried to stop his car but slipped and was killed when it ran him over. 

Atlanta police said in a news release that they responded to a report of a traffic fatality Wednesday night.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered a 85-year-old man who was unconscious and was not breathing, the release said. 

Atlanta Fire Rescue pronounced the man deceased once they arrived on the scene and the Fulton County Medical Examiner came to remove the body, police said. 

Investigators believe that the man’s vehicle started rolling backwards after he had parked it and he tried to get back into his car to hit the brakes.

While he attempted to stop the vehicle, he fell and got run over by it, police said.

Officials have not released the 85-year-old's identity or any additional information.

Related Stories

Teen Brothers Killed When Jet Ski Collides With Boat on Kentucky Lake
Passengers Seek Medical Care After 4 Hours on Vegas Tarmac in 110 Heat
2 Abandoned Babies Found Behind Wall at Michigan High School
Brother of US Soldier in North Korea: ‘It’s a Massive and Unfortunate Thing’News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth
1

Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on Earth

News
What Happened to Carlee Russell? Cops Detail What Alabama Woman Told Them of Time Missing, Her Search History
What Happened to Carlee Russell? Cops Detail What Alabama Woman Told Them of Time Missing, Her Search History
2

What Happened to Carlee Russell? Cops Detail What Alabama Woman Told Them of Time Missing, Her Search History

Crime
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders
3

Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in Murders

Crime
85-Year-Old Atlanta Man Killed After His Car Rolls Backwards Over Him
85-Year-Old Atlanta Man Killed After His Car Rolls Backwards Over Him
4

85-Year-Old Atlanta Man Killed After His Car Rolls Backwards Over Him

News
Texas Trooper Allegedly Told to Deny Migrants Water, Push Children Into Rio Grande: Reports
Texas Trooper Allegedly Told to Deny Migrants Water, Push Children Into Rio Grande: Reports
5

Texas Trooper Allegedly Told to Deny Migrants Water, Push Children Into Rio Grande: Reports

News