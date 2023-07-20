A man died in Georgia after he tried to stop his car but slipped and was killed when it ran him over.

Atlanta police said in a news release that they responded to a report of a traffic fatality Wednesday night.

When they arrived on the scene they discovered a 85-year-old man who was unconscious and was not breathing, the release said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue pronounced the man deceased once they arrived on the scene and the Fulton County Medical Examiner came to remove the body, police said.

Investigators believe that the man’s vehicle started rolling backwards after he had parked it and he tried to get back into his car to hit the brakes.

While he attempted to stop the vehicle, he fell and got run over by it, police said.

Officials have not released the 85-year-old's identity or any additional information.