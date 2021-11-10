A judge in Cobb County, Georgia, was having a little (pre-holiday) fun, offering to “take the heat” for “tired parents,” as he issued an order to banish the popular red-and-white-clothed elves on shelves that always seem to surface this time of year.

“Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents,” said Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard, who tweeted the “mock” order on Thursday.

Wink. Wink.

The elves supposedly hide and report back to Santa on what child has been naughty and what child has been nice. Each night the elves move to a different location in the house.

When they don’t move, however, Leonard said “it leaves our children of tender years in states of extreme emotional distress.”

In the letter, he even spoke about his own experience: “three children were sent to school in tears, with one child being labeled an ‘Elf Murderer’ and accused of making the elf ‘lose his magic,'” the Associated Press reported.

Leonard added: “The Court has no doubt that day of education was lost to everyone,” he said.

“Given the risks posed to our most vulnerable children outlined above, coupled with COVID and supply chain issues, the Court has no choice but to BANISH all Elves on the Shelves from Cobb County,” Leonard wrote.

Leonard, however, did tell those parents who could not part with their little elf, “If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts.”

The Lumistella Company, the entity behind The Elf on the Shelf storybook and doll brand, told CNN Business last week that the doll that is produced in China would have been sent out to major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, and Target. However, delayed cargo ships, raw material and labor shortages in Asia, and fewer domestic truck drivers have resulted in stores only getting about 70 percent of the inventory, The Washington Post reported.

Christa Pitts, a co-chief executive, told the news outlet that she expects the rest of the elves to arrive before Christmas.

On Monday, Leonard posted a photo of himself with his elf, "Elfis," that read: "Thankfully, he put in a good word for me and I will be on the 'nice list.'”

Leonard also posted a joint statement from the North Pole and The Lumistella Company, on his twitter.

“On behalf of The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Santa would like to assure the children and families of Cobb County that the honorable Judge Leonard has no jurisdiction over Christmas cheer. The Scout Elves will be bringing their holiday magic and an extra measure of joy to all those celebrating this season.

P.S. Santa has checked his list twice and Judge Leonard is still on the nice list. Despite this silly jest, his Scout Elf reports he’s actually a jolly good fellow.”

