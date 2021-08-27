Afghan Family Tearfully Reunites in Paris After Fleeing Kabul  | Inside Edition

Afghan Family Tearfully Reunites in Paris After Fleeing Kabul 

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:27 PM PDT, August 27, 2021

Shakiba Dawod's family is one of the thousands who fled, fearful of a repressive Taliban regime.

An Afghan family reunited in Paris this week, embracing in a tearful hug that appeared as if it could go on forever.  

Shakiba Dawod, an actor and designer, has lived in the French capital for 12 years. Until recently, her mother and siblings lived in Kabul, Afghanistan.

But all that changed this month. As U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from the country, the Taliban toppled the government there.

Shakiba’s family is one of the thousands who fled, fearful of a repressive Taliban regime. They were able to get a rescue flight out of Kabul.

Thousands of their fellow Afghans hope to do the same, gathering at the airport in Kabul.

Meanwhile, fear of violence in Afghanistan from both the Taliban and the Afghan branch of ISIS, known as ISIS-K, mounts.

But Shakiba’s family was fortunate. And when they were all reunited, at last, the tears flowed.

"I hope I'll be able to help them to dream again and to rebuild their lives," Shakiba told Reuters.

Lives that must now be lived in a country that is not their own. But with family, together.

