An airport worker from Texas has died after being sucked into a Delta plane engine at San Antonio International Airport, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The incident happened Friday night as Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio from Los Angeles and was taxiing to a gate using one engine “when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m.,” the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement to CNN.

The unnamed worker was employed by Unifi, a company that Delta contracts to support ground-handling operations, according to CBS News.

The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News Friday that the victim was an airport ramp worker.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. "Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Unifi Aviation also released a statement, telling CNN that “our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and we remain focused on supporting our employees on the ground and ensuring they are being taken care of during this time.”

“From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies. Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information. While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details,” they added.

An investigation into what happened is being carried out by a government agency, BBC News reported.

Unifi said that they conducted their own preliminary investigation and concluded the incident did not appear to be related to company operational processes, safety procedures or policies, according to reports.

The incident comes just over six months after a 34-year-old ground crew worker was killed after being "ingested" into a plane engine at the Montgomery, Alabama, airport on New Year’s Eve.