Alert Issued for a Missing 11-Year-Old Florida Boy, Police Say

Human Interest
A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Nohlan Surrency who was last seen in Jacksonville, Florida
FDLE
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:14 AM PDT, March 15, 2022

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy who left his home on Monday and hasn’t been seen since, officials said. 

The boy, identified as Nohlan Surrency, was last reported being seen in the 4200 block of Moncrief Road in Jacksonville, Fl. at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Family members reported the child missing, News4 JAX reported.

Officials described Surrency as a Black boy, 4 foot 11 inches tall, and 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

On Tuesday, police helicopters were out searching for Surrency, FirstCoast News reported. 

Police have set up a staging area to help with the search.

If anyone has information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

