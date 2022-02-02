The father of a missing 4-year-old Virginia boy has been named a person of interest in the disappearance of his son, Codi Bigsby, who had been reported missing on Monday, according to police.

Codi Bigsby was last seen at the Buckroe Pointe apartment complex in Hampton, Va. located in the 100 block of Ranalet Drive on Monday around 2 a.m., officials said.

Codi’s father, Cody Bigsby, 43, called police around 9 a.m. on Monday to report his son missing, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a Tuesday press conference,

The boy’s father told police that he reportedly saw his son sleeping around 2 a.m. and when he woke up and searched his home his son was nowhere to be found, Talbot said.

On Tuesday, Hampton police said the boy’s parents are both considered persons of interest, but at a Wednesday press briefing, Hampton Police PIO Sgt. Reggie Williams gave an update on the case.

“I’m going to provide some clarification on the person of interest in this case. The person of interest is Cory Bigsby. He is a 43-year-old Hampton man,” Williams said. “Cory is still with us at police headquarters. He is there voluntarily and choosing to answer our questions,” Williams said.

When asked if the child’s mother was still a person of interest in the case. Williams said that “we are not ruling anything out specifically at this time.”

“Our focus is going to be on the father for the current investigation,” he said.

“We are still seeking information on Codi’s last known whereabouts. We are also seeking information on his father’s whereabouts. Any information that you could potentially be of value,” Williams said. “Where he goes? Where he shops? Who he is? And, What he does?”

The police spokesperson said no charges have been issued at the current time.

In the meantime, the search continues, which includes volunteers and other agencies including the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Other resources, Williams said, they are using in search of the boy are cadaver- and search-rescue canines.

“Our search is expanding. We are searching new areas of the grid that was not previously searched,” Williams said. “We are asking for residents of the old Buckroe neighborhood and surrounding areas to check their own property. If you spot something out of place or suspicious contact police and we will send someone out to you.”

Williams said the search at the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant where a team was deployed on Tuesday was complete.

The steam plant, located near the NASA Langley Research Center, is the same location where 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was found dead in July 2019, WAVY10 News reported.

Earlier in the week, Hampton Police Chief Matt Talbot said “we don’t believe that 4-year-old Codi wandered off and we don’t believe that he was abducted.”

Codi lives with his father full-time, and there were other small children inside the home when police searched the apartment, according to Talbot.

On Tuesday, the police chief said the timeline Codi’s father is giving is not adding up.

“The evidence we have does not completely match the stories we received at this time,” Talbot said. “We probably won’t know for certain how much is being left out until we find this child.”

Talbot said the father and Codi’s mother, whose name has not yet been released, have “answered all the questions we’ve asked.”

“They’re still talking to us, they’re still answering our questions,” the police chief said. “We believe they are the key to figuring out where he is or where he might be.”

He added: “We are searching frantically for Codi and we are concerned given the resources we have out here,” Talbot said. “We really want to find him.”

According to court documents obtained by WAVY 10 On Your Side, an assault allegation was made in 2018 against Cory Bigsby, Codi’s father. The assault claim was made by Codi’s mother. The case, however, did not proceed in court and was dismissed because Codi’s mom reportedly refused to cooperate or appear in court, the news station previously reported.

The police continue to ask the public’s help in locating the toddler.

“We are interested in any video that anyone might have that something they believed may be related,” the police chief said. “We are not convinced that it happened exactly when we heard about it.”

Codi Bigsby is approximately 3 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops. Anyone who finds Codi is asked to call 911.

Related Stories