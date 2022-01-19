It's the most Dutch thing to happen in the Netherlands. A boat floated down a canal in Amsterdam, with people passing out free bouquets of tulips to anyone who wanted them.

The event marks National Tulip Day in a country famous for its flowers.

"The tulip is also a very popular product," Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, said. "You can see them in many different colors, and that's the reason."

"And it is also not a very expensive flower for the people. When they buy for around three to five euro, you have every week a very nice bouquet on your table."

The tulip giveaway is usually done on land, but organizers feared it might cause crowds to form. Since public gatherings are still restricted, they came up with the idea of tossing the tulips to people waiting on bridges.

Others got their tulips delivered by a telescopic fishing net.

"I often buy myself some tulips, and if you go to the market, there are always tulips available," Amsterdam resident Marijke Sechterberger said. "So it is all year long, and I really appreciate that they like do it every year,"

As some parts of daily life are still limited, the tulips were a generous gesture to brighten up someone's day and their home.

