Armed Robbery of $500K Watch Prompts Beverly Hills Police to Add Private Security Guards to Force

The Beverly Hills Police Department has hired private security guards to augment their force after a $500,000 watch was stolen at gunpoint from a jeweler dining at an upscale restaurant in broad daylight. The brazen heist, in which a bystander was wounded by gunfire, has left everyone shaken.

Eight recent high-end robberies targeting high-end watches have hit the surrounding areas. In the latest incident, gunmen opened fire on celebrity hot spot Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. They took jeweler Shay Belhassen’s $500,000 solid gold Richard Mille watch.

“This is the last place I would expect something like this to happen,” Belhassen told Inside Edition.

Belhassen said he was enjoying lunch when three men walked up behind him. One put a gun to his head, one grabbed his arm and another grabbed for the watch. He says he put up a fight — not for the watch, but for his life. One suspect was captured on surveillance video escaping under a tarp.

Amanda Shawhan was dining at the restaurant when she was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

“I lost it. I was crying. I was so emotional. It’s excruciating pain that shoots all the way up into my spine,” Shawhan told Inside Edition.

