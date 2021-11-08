Astroworld Attendee Speaks About Crowd Surge During Travis Scott Set That Killed Several, Including Teens

By IE Staff
First Published: 1:59 PM PST, November 8, 2021

Kevin Perez, a concert attendee, spoke to Inside Edition Digital about being at Astroworld during the stampede that occurred after Travis Scott took the stage.

Chaos began the moment Travis Scott began his set at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, one attendee told Inside Edition Digital.

"I was in that initial group, like, up close to the stage, and I literally was like this the whole time and I couldn't move,” Kevin Perez, a concert attendee, told Inside Edition Digital. 

“So, like, as soon as [Scott] came out, the wave just, like, kind of crushed me in and I was like, this, I was being controlled by everybody, and I had to, like, keep my head up like this, like towards the sky so I can breathe," Perez said.

The ages of the deceased are known to be between 14 and 30.

Houston’s police chief allegedly told Scott there was concern about crowd control prior to the event. 

Rapper Roddy Ricch, one of the artists in the lineup, has offered to donate his pay from the event to the families of the victims.

Scott posted a statement on Instagram over the weekend. 

"I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night," the statement starts. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for the immediate response and support. Love You All."

Videos posted on social media appeared to show Scott watching people carry someone away while continuing to hum.

Scott said he did not know how bad things had gotten in the crowd until after the event was over. Scott and the event promoter Live Nation have stated they would cooperate with the authorities, and many of the concert attendees are in the process of suing Scott and the company.

