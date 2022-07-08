President Joe Biden will sign an executive order regarding access to reproductive healthcare on Friday, according to a recently released statement from the White House.

“President Biden has made clear that the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe as federal law,” the statement reads.

“Until then, he has committed to doing everything in his power to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

According to the release, in order to protect abortion access, Biden will direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to ensure the protection of medication abortion and protect access of contraception.

The HHS will also be tasked to ensure emergency medical care is available for anyone who needs it, which could include updating regulations surrounding the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA).

Biden has spoken about his limitations due to the ruling of the Supreme Court, but per the release, the administration aims to build upon their present commitments and support both providers and those seeking out abortions.

In addition to spreading education around individual rights, the administration and the Attorney General have also pledged to defend the right of anyone who needs to cross state lines in order to access reproductive healthcare.

According to the release, Biden’s executive order will provide additional structure around the directive and ease potential penalties for those seeking abortion.

