Brave Boy Discovers Fire and Alerts Mom in Time for Whole Family to Make It Out Safely
Tristan Cook, 9, was watching TV with his siblings when he smelled smoke.
A little boy is being hailed a hero after discovering his house was on fire and alerting his family to run to safety.
Tristan Cook, 9, was watching TV with his siblings when he smelled smoke. He got up, opened the door to the den and discovered the room was in flames.
Tristan leaped into action and ran to the other room to alert his mom of the fire.
The frantic moments were captured on a Ring camera.
His sister zoomed out on her hoverboard, and the other siblings ran to safety, too. Thankfully, the whole family made it out, but the house outside Nashville was destroyed.
“Everyone came out unscathed,” Tristan’s mom, Tracey, told Inside Edition.
“[Tristan] is our little hero. He was so diligent about sticking with it and saying ‘Mom, mom, mom, there's a fire,’” Tracey said.
And Tristan’s siblings call him their hero, too.
The family lost virtually everything they owned, but neighbors and friends are already stepping up to help.
