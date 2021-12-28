The coronavirus pandemic made 2021 a rough year, but there were some high points as well, thanks to everyday people who became heroes.

In one memorable incident, two cops from Yonkers, New York, saved a little girl’s life after she became pinned under a car. Seconds before, the car slammed into the girl and her mom walking on the street and crashed into a barber shop.

In another life-saving event, off-duty police officer Gilbert Troche helped a distressed baby start breathing again.

Troche and his family were driving home from the movies when his wife noticed that there was a woman on the side of the road holding her baby and crying.

“I immediately started to do some back blows and back thrusts. After a couple of minutes, I was starting to freak out myself, to be honest. Once the baby cried, I knew the airway was clear at that time and it was just a huge relief. I definitely don’t feel like a hero. I was just happy to be there at that time to help her,” Troche said.

And several bystanders sprang into action to save an elderly woman when her home went up in flames. She couldn’t get out of her chair, so two men carried the chair with her in it out of the home.

Then, one of the rescuers collapsed and suffered a heart attack. A third hero, who happens to have a medical background, got to work saving his life.

In another incident, five men from a halfway house saved an elderly couple trapped in a burning car.

“It was just weird, godly timing. God wanted us to be there at that time, at that spot, at that moment,” one of the heroes said.

In Florida, Dylan Berian was boating off the Florida coast when he saw a dog floating in the water. Dylan jumped right in with his clothes on to rescue the canine. Luckily, he was reunited with his grateful owners.

