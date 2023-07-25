Video shows a brazen burglar casually ransacking a Los Angeles home.

The crafty criminal spends an hour walking from room to room without any fear of bumping into the owners or being spotted by neighbors as he loots the property.

That is because the home is covered in a giant tarp after recently being fumigated, and the owners were staying at a nearby hotel.

Rob and Devon Dionne were fast asleep at that hotel when their phone suddenly alerted them to a break-in at the home.

"I pop that video open and I just see somebody walking around the inside of our house, and I was like, 'Devon, someone's in our house,'" Rob tells Inside Edition.

Video shows the robber arriving at 3:39 a.m. wearing a "Security" shirt and carrying a large backpack.

"When I saw the video at the hotel my stomach just went into one big knot," Devon says.

An hour later, at 4:43 a.m., the thief makes his exit.

"I just bought a camera, he took the camera with all the lenses, the whole bag," says Rob. "He took all of my Nike Air Jordans, he took all my Adidas."

Devon the adds: "All of my jewelry was taken."

This is not the first time a thief has targeted a house while it is being fumigated.

Rob now believes that fumigation should come with a more complete warning.

"When they say take your valuables. They should say, your house is extremely vulnerable and your windows are going to be open and on the final night, the gas will mostly have dissipated and that's when most people will enter your home successfully," he says.

Rob then adds: "It makes you feel so unbelievably violated that someone's inside your space."

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to email the LAPD's anonymous email address at 38800@lapd.online.