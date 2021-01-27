Bronze Star Airforce Veteran Dies in Freak Accident While Taking Down Tree on His Pennsylvania Property

A United States Army Veteran with the 101st Airborne Division, who served during the Vietnam War and earned a bronze star, was killed in a freak accident while cutting down a tree on his property, according to the Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Harold Stouffer, 74, of Shippensburg in Lurgan Township, Pennsylvania had been cutting down trees on his mountain property with a chainsaw when the tree that he had been sawing suddenly snapped. The tree struck Stouffer in the head and then hit his right foot. Stouffer died from blunt force trauma to his head. The accident that happened on Jan. 22 at approximately 11 a.m. There were no signs of foul play, according to the police report.

Stouffer earned several other honors for his time serving his country, including Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. According to his obituary, Stouffer had worked on his family farm in his early years and retired as an Industrial Electrician from IBEW Union #143.

“Harold was the best, most generous man you could ever meet, he was a protective father with the biggest heart,” his obituary said. “He was an outdoorsman, he loved building and fixing things on his own. Harold enjoyed hunting, camping, and any type of work he could do with his hands.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201, said the obituary.

