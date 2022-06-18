CDC Gives the Green Light for Children as Young as 6 Months Old to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years old could start as soon as Monday, after the CDC and its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations that the nation’s smallest children should be vaccinated.

The FDA gave the OK to the recommendation on Friday, but the CDC makes the final decision.

Parents can choose from either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine for their children.

In a statement, Dr. Walensky said in part, "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's fight against COVID-19. We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today's decision, they can.”

Parents can keep track of the vaccine’s safety by signing their kids up for “v-safe” confidential health check-ins and internet surveys where they can track and monitor how their child is feeling after getting vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES