CDC Gives the Green Light for Children as Young as 6 Months Old to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The FDA gave the OK to the recommendation on Friday, but the CDC makes the final decision.
COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years old could start as soon as Monday, after the CDC and its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendations that the nation’s smallest children should be vaccinated.
The FDA gave the OK to the recommendation on Friday, but the CDC makes the final decision.
Parents can choose from either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine for their children.
In a statement, Dr. Walensky said in part, "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's fight against COVID-19. We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today's decision, they can.”
Parents can keep track of the vaccine’s safety by signing their kids up for “v-safe” confidential health check-ins and internet surveys where they can track and monitor how their child is feeling after getting vaccinated.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate by 0.75 % in Historic Bid to Battle InflationNews
Video Shows Capitol Rioter Taking Photos on Congressman's Tour Day Before Assault, House Panel SaysPolitics
National Juneteenth Museum in Texas Will Be Torn Down and Reborn as 50,000-Square-Foot Freedom CenterInspirational
Minnesota Woman With Rare Ear Condition Can Hear Inside Her Body: 'Sounds Will Make Me Dizzy'Health
Gas Station Manager Fired Over Costly Mistake That Sold Gas for 69 Cents Per GallonNews