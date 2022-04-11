Kelsea Ballerini Co-Hosts the CMT Awards From Home After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:40 PM PDT, April 11, 2022

“Unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I’m gutted," the country pop singer said in an Instagram video.

Hours before the CMT Awards was set to begin, co-host Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19, leaving producers scrambling for a backup plan.

“Unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I’m gutted," the country pop singer said in an Instagram video.

Producers for the Nashville awards show ended up sending a production truck with a set and wardrobe to Ballerini’s house. She co-hosted and performed for the show remotely. 

“I will still see you tonight at the awards, so let’s make lemonade from these bitter, bitter lemons,” Ballerini said.

Across the country, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was the latest to test positive after waking up with a “raspy voice.”

It comes after a busy week of events for the mayor, including the New York Yankees home opener. Hewas also at the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington D.C. last weekend. Seventy-two movers and shakers who attended the dinner have now tested positive.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper also revealed Monday that he has COVID-19. “Thankfully the kids are negative,” he wrote on Instagram. 

