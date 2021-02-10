Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out About His Alleged Attack: 'He Told Me to Bow Down'

The ex-girlfriend of NFL player Chad Wheeler is speaking out about the night she says she was viciously attacked by him. Alleah Taylor, 27, told CBS News she was beaten and choked by Wheeler, who has since been charged with domestic violence and cut from the Seattle Seahawks.

Taylor said that she suspected something was up when Wheeler texted her that he had impulsively shaved off his long locks, because “he loved his long hair” and “refused to cut it.” But nothing prepared her for the brazen assault Wheeler allegedly unleashed on her when she got home.

“He immediately grabbed my neck,” Taylor told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan. “He stood up, and he told me to bow down. And I asked him why, and he didn't respond. He just told me to bow down again, and I told him no. He threw me on the bed, and I remember looking up at him and asking him, 'Please stop Chad, it's me.' I just immediately knew the look in his eyes, that was it."

She says she blacked out during the beating, and when she awoke, she was bloodied and bruised.

“I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie and he was like, ‘Wow, you're still alive.” Taylor said.

Taylor locked herself in the bathroom and made a whispered call to 911.

“Please help me now. I’m gonna die,” she said.

It took three police officers to subdue the 6-foot-7 Wheeler. Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler wrote on Twitter that he suffers from bipolar disorder and was in a manic episode when he beat Taylor.

Nearly three weeks after the attack, Taylor’s right eye is still healing. “I am going to have to deal with this for the rest of my life,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, chat online on www.thehotline.org, or text "loveis" to 22522.

