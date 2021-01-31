Disturbing Body Cam Video Shows Moment Woman Was Trampled to Death in Capitol Mob

Newly released body cam video shows the moment a woman was trampled to death during the assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. A desperate friend pleaded for the mob of rioters to back off.

“She’s dead! I need somebody! She's dead!” the friend screamed amid the chaos.

The woman was identified as 34-year-old Rosanne Boyland of Georgia. She was one of four Trump supporters who died in the riots. The fifth death during the insurrection was that of a police officer killed after a fire extinguisher was thrown at his head.

Boyland’s brother-in-law Justin Cave is a former host of the HGTV show “Ground Breakers.”

“It’s my own personal belief that the president's words incited a riot that killed four of his biggest fans,” Cave said.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post obtained videos of the suspect wanted for planting two pipe bombs the night before the riots. The footage shows him walking with a backpack past a row of homes and in a back alley. The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for his capture.

Police say they are stepping up security at Washington-area transportation hubs to safeguard any lawmakers traveling to and from the Capitol.

RELATED STORIES



Domestic Terrorism Threat Heightened, Extremists May Be Emboldened in Wake of Capitol Assault, DHS Warns

3 Military Veterans From Extremist 'Oath Keepers' Indicted on Federal Conspiracy Charges in Capitol Assault

Teen Says He's in Hiding After Turning in Dad Guy Reffitt for Alleged Role in Capitol Riots