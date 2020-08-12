Does COVID-19 Make Your Hair Fall Out?

Another thing to worry about in contracting the coronavirus: your hair may fall out. Those on the road to recovery after battling the nasty virus are talking about seeing their tresses drop off in scary-looking clumps.

Theresa Cabrera, 56, battled COVID-19 and was hospitalized in April. She is undergoing physical therapy, using a walker to rebuild her strength, and dealing with an unexpected consequence.

Her hair "sheds all day long," she told Inside Edition. "If I put it in a pony tail, it comes out. If I brush it, it comes out. In the shower, it comes out the most. Mounds would come out, mounds."

Dermagologist Dr. Angela Lamb says hair loss isn't technically a coronavirus symptom. Rather, she says, it's stress.

"It's really caused by a condition that we know about in dermatology, where people lose their hair after a stressful event and a virus is a stressful event," she said. "So whether it's surgery, or birth of a child or illness, you can have hair loss and we're seeing it also with COVID."

Actress Alyssa Milano even talked about the distressing side issue of COVID-19. "I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that's coming out of my head as a result of COVID," she said on social media.

But there is good news: your hair will grow back, Lamb said.

