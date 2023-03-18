Former President Trump Says He Will Be Arrested Next Week, Urges Supporters to Protest

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday morning told followers on his Truth Social platform that he believes he will be arrested early next week in New York City.

The all-caps message claimed that Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney, is funded by George Soros The 45th president ended the message by saying he will be arrested on Tuesday and encouraged his supporters to “protest” and “take our nation back.”

Some have said the directive is quite similar to his own words leading up to the attack on the capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.

Two hours later, a Trump spokesperson told The New York Times that he had no direct knowledge about when he would be arrested. “President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system.” The Times also reported that a lawyer for Trump said that his post had been based on news reports and claimed that the district attorney’s office was conducting a “political prosecution.”

A spokesperson for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg reportedly would not comment.

If Trump is arrested next week on criminal charges, it would lead the country down a road it has never traveled before. It would mark the first time a U.S. President– current or former– has been indicted.

According to the New York Daily News, the NYPD and Secret Service are working together to put more officers on duty and possibly shut down surrounding streets. They’re also reportedly scouring social media for any potential viable threats.

At the center of this case– alleged hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claimed to have an affair with Trump, while he ran for the highest office in the land.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, has repeatedly said he sent $130,000 to Daniels at Trump’s direction in exchange for Daniels' silence prior to the 2016 election.

According to reports, Trump reimbursed Cohen and prosecutors are said to be looking into whether Trump authorized falsely recording the reimbursements as “legal expenses.” In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges, including campaign finance violations. He served prison time and was disbarred. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he did not have an affair with Daniels. Federal prosecutors never charged Trump with any crime.

If Bragg’s office does criminally indict him, Trump’s lawyer reportedly says he will turn himself in. if he’s indicted and turns himself in, he wouldn’t be arrested. He would then be processed and released.

