Inside Donald Trump's Dinner With Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, According to Former Trump Advisor Karen Giorno

A trusted member of Donald Trump’s inner circle is sharing new details about that infamous Nov. 22 dinner between the former president, rapper Kanye “Ye” West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Karen Giorno, a former senior advisor for the Trump campaign, tells Inside Edition’s Les Trent that she attended that dinner that evening.

“What was pitched to me was that [Ye] was coming into the airport and that they wanted to trust the person who would be able to pick him up,” Giorno says.

She explains that Ye wanted to discuss his presidential ambitions that night, despite growing outrage over his recent comments that many have deemed as antisemitic and racist.

Giorno says that she was asked to pick Ye up at the airport and then drive to Mar-a-Lago. But while driving to Miami to get Ye, Giorno says she received a phone call informing her that the rapper would be joined by two additional guests.

One of those guests? Nick Fuentes, Giorno says.

“When [Trump] arrived, he saw Ye and was happy to see him. He then turns to us and this is when I thought something was off,” Giorno says. “He looked at us puzzled like, not understanding why I was there.”

Girono notes that the “president was gracious,” despite the apparent unexpected change in plans.

When Trump asked Ye if they should go eat dinner, Giorno says she asked if he wanted to dine with just Ye.

Trump informed Ye he could decide, says Giorno, and the rapper ultimately chose to have everyone at the meal.

Giorno says that Trump spoke with Fuentes at that dinner, but says, "I don't believe [Trump] knew who Fuentes was."

"And even if his last name was given, I don't think [Trump] would have known who he was," she continues. "I barely know the guy's background."

Fuentes did manage to impress the former president by praising his speeches, Giorno says.

"He was able to give insight to [Trump] about his speech - so [Trump] was impressed by his knowledge," she says.

Trump and Ye also had a good laugh when discussing the upcoming election, Giorno says. "Ye did ask the president to be his running mate in 2024, and [he] giggled, laughed, smirked," Giorno says.

Things were not as funny though later in the meal, says Giorno.

"It was over the comments Trump made about his ex-wife [Kim]," Giorno says. "There were superlatives, and basically not-so-nice words."

"And Ye's response was, 'That's the mother of my children - you're talking about the mother of my children.'"

