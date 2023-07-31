A French daredevil known for scaling skyscrapers is dead after falling from the 68th story of a Hong Kong residential building, according to reports.

Remi Lucidi, 30, known online as Remi Enigma, was climbing of Hong Kong’s Tregunter Tower complex when he fell to his death, according to the South China Morning Post.

Cops say Lucidi checked into the Tsim Sha Tsui hostel on July 17 and was supposed to check out Sunday, however, he was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower at about 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, South China Morning Post reported.

A frightened domestic helper was in the penthouse when Lucidi reportedly knocked and called police for help when she discovered the man at the window.

Lucidi is said to have fallen off the building before police arrived Thursday, South China Morning Post reported.

An unidentified source close to the incident reportedly said that police believe Lucidi was trapped outside of the penthouse and was banging on the window for help before the unfortunate accident, New York Post reported.

Police have yet to issue an official cause of death.

Cops did find Lucidi’s camera, which contained other extreme sports on it, according to New York Post.

Lucidi’s final Instagram post, which was put up a week ago, depicted the Hong Kong skyline with the caption “Hong Kong” with a heart emoji.