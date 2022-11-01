Frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco are being recalled for possibly containing hard and potentially sharp plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CBS News reported.

Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties sold at Costco, CBS News reported. The 80-ounce bags of frozen patties with rib meat could have "hard clear pieces of plastic" in them, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

The recalled products were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, and may have been shipped to Costco retail locations, FSIS announced, according to CBS News.

“No reports of illness or injury have been associated with this product,” Costco said in a statement on their website. “No other Foster Farms products are involved.”

The recall is classified as Class I high or medium risk, which the agency terms as having "a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” CBS News reported.

Costco says they are issuing refunds to anyone with the affected product code.

The affected patties were produced on August 11 and the bags containing them have the establishment number P-33901 and lot code 3*2223 on the back, and 7527899724 under the barcode.

Foster Farms issued a statement via Costco’s website which said “Foster Farms is committed to producing safe and wholesome products that adhere to the highest quality expectations. We take incidents of this nature very seriously and are committed to preventing a reoccurrence. The plant management team has thoroughly investigated and established robust corrective and preventative measures. Please accept our apology for any inconvenience this incident might have caused.”

FSIS urged consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product, which should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call Foster Farms' hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com.

