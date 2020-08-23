How Does a Long Island Summer Camp With 700 People Stay COVID-19 Free?

A summer camp in Long Island, New York has managed to remain free of COVID-19 by taking strict health and safety precautions, according to the owners of the camp. Crestwood Country Day Camp has hosted at least 500 campers and 200 staff for the last two months and not one has tested positive for the virus.



"It's nothing short of a miracle," co-owner Mark Transport told Inside Edition.





"Every single camper and counselor was tested for COVID before they came to camp. We temperature check every camper and staff member before coming to camp," Transport said.The kids don't wear masks , but counselors do. Special disinfecting patrols roam the camp, cleaning and mopping as they go. And the kids routinely line up to wash and sanitize their hands. Parties are strictly forbidden for the college-aged counselors.Transport said another key to keeping campers COVID-free has been assigning them to small groups of 15.

