How to Get Kids to Keep on Their Face Masks

If your child has some in-person learning this year, they will have to wear a mask. But keeping a mask on a child’s face is easier said than done — even the CDC acknowledges that it will be "challenging for younger students."



"It has been a challenge," said mom Karen Bail. "I'm not going to say that it's been easy."





So how to keep your kid from taking off their mask?Experts advise to explain to children why it’s so important to wear masks , and to set an example by wearing masks themselves. Letting kids decorate their own masks or turning it into a game can also make the experience more fun.

