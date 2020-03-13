How the Inside Edition Newsroom is Adapting to Break Stories During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic, many organizations and institutions across the U.S. quickly came to realize their long-standing practices may need to be adjusted.

And the Inside Edition newsroom was no exception.

“Our broadcast today is a bit different, as the coronavirus pandemic has hit Inside Edition,” anchor Deborah Norville said Thursday. “Our staff are fine, but our building has been ordered evacuated for deep cleaning after a CBS employee on another floor has tested positive for coronavirus.”

Norville hosted the show remotely from her kitchen, while Inside Edition’s reporters stood by to provide updates of their own circumstances, as well as deliver the important news of the day.

Among them was correspondent Les Trent, who spoke with Dr. Jennifer Hayth from Columbia University Medical Center on debunking myths borne from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Is it not safe to receive packages from China?” Trent asked.

“In general, the CDC and WHO say it’s OK to receive packages from China,” Hayth said. “If you are nervous, don’t open it for about seven days.”

Among the other myths Hayth debunked were the notions that individuals can “self-test” for the coronavirus, that water can wash the virus away and that the CDC is recommending men shave their beards.

Bath-lovers can rest easy knowing that a hot bath cannot spread the coronavirus, while big fans of garlic should be aware it is not a cure for the disease.

“Garlic has been touted as a great cure all, but garlic isn’t going to cure coronavirus,” she said.

Anyone with questions regarding the coronavirus should check with their doctors, Trent said.

