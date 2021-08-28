Hurricane Ida: Louisiana Braces for Possible Category 4 Storm's Landfall on Hurricane Katrina Anniversary

Louisianans on Saturday prepared and braced for Hurricane Ida, the storm experts said will be “life-altering” and bring winds up to 140 mph when it hits the U.S.

Hurricane Ida hit Cuba on Friday, intensifying from a tropical storm as it crossed into the Gulf of Mexico, with winds then hitting 80 mph, the Associated Press reported. But the National Hurricane Center predicted the storm would worsen considerably and strengthen into at least a Category 4 hurricane before slamming into the U.S. Gulf Coast Sunday.

The National Weather Center in a bulletin early Saturday said Ina is “expected to rapidly intensify” and noted “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion today in the warning area.”

At 8 a.m. ET Saturday, the storm sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

“This will be a life-altering storm for those who aren’t prepared,” National Weather Service meteorologist Benjamin Schott told reporters Friday during a press conference with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Edwards told residents across Louisiana they need to move quickly and plan to be ready for the storm’s impact by Saturday.

“By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to be to ride out the storm,” he said Friday.

Ida is expected to make landfall between Lafayette and Grand Isle Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Sunday marks the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a devastating Category 5 hurricane that wreaked havoc across the Gulf Coast.

More than 1,800 people across the central Louisiana coast and the Mississippi-Alabama state line died and $125 billion in damage was incurred because of the August 2005 hurricane. New Orleans and surrounding areas were hit particularly hard by the storm.

Bracing for Ida, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell ordered a mandatory evacuation for an area of the city outside the levee system but said putting such an order in place for the entire city wouldn’t be possible.

“The city cannot order a mandatory evacuation because we don’t have the time,” Cantrell said, noting how quickly the storm had intensified, the AP reported.

New Orleans residents have been told to brace for potentially long power outages and high winds that could last for up to 10 hours, authorities said.

“With a direct hit, ain’t no telling what’s going to be left — if anything,” Capt. Ross Eichorn told the AP. The fishing guide, who is located about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans, told the AP he fears Ida will be “a monster,” noting, “Anybody that isn’t concerned has got something wrong with them.”

A mix of voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for other areas in the coastal region.

After making landfall between Lafayette and Grand Isle, Ida is expected to move inland and weaken, but very heavy rains and strong winds are expected through southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi Sunday night.

The storm is expected to move north into southern and southwestern Mississippi early Monday, bringing to the area hurricane-force winds and rain up to 10 inches, WAPT reported. Authorities cautioned to expect possible flooding, power outages and wind damage.

By the time Ida is expected to reach the Golden Triangle and northeastern Mississippi late Monday, the storm will likely have weakened and by the time it has left the state Tuesday, it is expected to have been downgraded to a depression, according to WAPT.

Experts noted, however, that the intensity of the storm could change rapidly, and urged residents to pay attention to forecasts.

