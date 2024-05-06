Kristi Noem Suggests in New Memoir She Would Have Shot Joe Biden’s Dog Commander for Biting People

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:41 PM PDT, May 6, 2024

“The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds … Commander, say hello to Cricket for me,” the South Dakota governor wrote.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to raise eyebrows after saying she would have killed President Joe Biden’s dog if it were up to her.

The Republican governor is under fire again for another excerpt from her new memoir “No Going Back.” Noem seems to suggest she would have shot Biden’s dog, German Shepherd Commander, like how she shot her own dog, wirehaired pointer Cricket.

“The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe BIden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds… Commander, say hello to Cricket for me,” Noem wrote in her book.

Commander bit 25 Secret Service agents before he was banished from the White House and sent to live with a Biden family member.

Noem told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan that Jill and Joe Biden should have done more.

“How many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it,” Noem said. “That’s a question that the president should be held accountable to.”

Tags:

